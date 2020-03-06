Newspaper player ratings Derby County 0-3 Manchester United FA Cup 5 March 2020- How did Romero, Bruno, Lindelof & Ighalo play?

Here is a look at how some of the big English newspapers rated Derby County and Manchester United’s players following the latter’s 3-0 FA Cup triumph at Pride Park. Odion Ighalo scored a brace for the visitors, who will now meet Norwich City in the last eight.

Manchester United player ratings vs Derby County FA Cup via MEN newspaper

Manchester United player ratings vs Derby County 2020 MEN

MUFC player ratings vs Derby County Manchester Evening News

Mirror player ratings Derby 0 Manchester United 3

Mirror Player Ratings Derby 0-3 Manchester United

Telegraph newspaper player ratings Derby vs MU 2020

Telegraph Player Ratings Derby vs Man United FA CUp

