Spanish Newspaper player ratings Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid 2020- How did Fekir, Kroos, Benzema play?

Here are the player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers following Real Betis’ shock 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The result saw Zinedine Zidane’s side cede top spot in the league table to arch rivals Barcelona.

AS Newspaper ratings Betis 2 Real Madrid 1

AS were very impressed with the duo of Sidnei and Nabil Fekir. They were very disappointed with the Real trio of Toni Kroos, Lucas and Karim Benzema though, judging their performance as unrateable.

Sport paper ratings Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Sport gave Betis a team rating of 7.2, while Real Madrid were given a 4.1/10. They also gave Toni Kroos a 2/10 player rating! The only Real Madrid player getting more than 5/10 in their ratings was Belgian goalkeeper Thibault Courtois with a 7.

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Betis-Madrid

MD gave Betis manager Rubi three stars, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane being given just one.

Marca Real Betis v Madrid ratings