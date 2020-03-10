Newspaper Player Ratings LCFC 4-0 AVFC 9 March 2020 | How did Harvey Barnes, Iheanacho, Maddison, Soyuncu & Samatta play?

Here are some player ratings from the UK newspapers following Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Monday night. Harvey Barnes was obviously the star of the show, with his brace helping the Foxes to a comfortable victory.

Leicester Mercury LCFC player ratings vs Aston Villa 2020

The Mercury thought James Maddison and Caylar Soyuncu were below their usual standards, giving the duo a player rating of 5/10.

Mirror player ratings Leicester vs Aston Villa 9 March

The Mirror however thought Maddison had an excellent game, with his 8/10 only below Harvey Barnes.

Telegraph newspaper ratings LCFC v Villa

The DT were disappointed with Pepe Reina and Mbwana Samatta, giving them a player rating of 3 and 4/10 respectively.

Daily Star player ratings Leicester-Aston Villa 4-0

The Star had Harvey Barnes and Jack Grealish as the best players on their respective teams, and gave referee Michael Oliver a 7/10 rating.