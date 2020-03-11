Newspaper Player Ratings Valencia 3-4 Atalanta 10 March 2020 Champions League Second Leg-Ilicic excellent, Diakhaby poor

By Soccer Blog | Mar 11, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings from different European newspapers (French, Italian, Spanish) following Atalanta’s 4-3 second leg Round of 16 win over Valencia at the Mestalla, which sealed the Italian side’s passage into the last eight at the expense of Los Che. Josip Ilicic scored all four goals for Atalanta, making him the oldest player to score a Champions League away hat trick.

L’Equipe player ratings Valencia 3-4 Atalanta

The French publication gave Ilicic a 9/10 player rating, just stopping short of awarding him one of their rare perfect 10’s. On the VCF side, Diakhaby got a player rating of 2/10!

Valencia vs Atalanta Player Ratings 2020 L'Equipe

Corriere della Sera player ratings Valencia-Atalanta 3-4

While L’Equipe thought Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello’s performance only warranted a 4/10 rating, Italian paper Corriere dello Sport gave him a 6.5/10! They also thought Gian Piero Gasperini outplayed his VCF counterpart Albert Celades, with the former getting a manager rating of 8/10 as opposed to the latter’s 5/10.

Valencia 3-4 Atalanta Player Ratings 2020 Champions League Corriere della Sera

AS paper ratings VCF vs Atalanta Second Leg Mestalla

AS thought Diakhaby’s performance wasn’t even worthy of a rating. The only VCF players to emerge with some kind of credit were goal scorers Gameiro and Ferran Torres as well as former Arsenal medio Francis Coquelin.

VCF Atalanta 3-4 Player Ratings AS Newspaper

Sport newspaper ratings Valencia-Atalanta 3-4

Sport went one step further than L’Equipe and gave poor Diakhaby a 1/10 rating for his performance.

Valencia 3 Atalanta 4 Player Ratings 2020 Champions League Sport

