Newspaper Player Ratings Rasenballsport Leipzig 3-0 Spurs 10 March 2020 Champions League Second Leg- Alli, Dier, Sessegnon, Sabitzer

By Soccer Blog | Mar 11, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings from several different newspapers (English, French, Spanish, German) from RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

L’Equipe player ratings Leipzig-Tottenham 3-0

L’Equipe, it appears, were horrified by Spurs’ second leg performance. Eric Dier got a 2/10 player rating, and many of his team mates were given 3/10, as was manager Jose Mourinho. Spurs had a team rating of 3.3/10, as opposed to RBL’s 6.3/10.

Leipzig vs Tottenham Player Ratings Second Leg L'Equipe

Telegraph player ratings Leipzig v Spurs Second Leg

4/10 for both Hugo Lloris and Serge Aurier from the UK Telegraph. 6/10 for the troika of Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso.

Telegraph Player Ratings RB Leipzig vs Spurs Champions League March 2020

Leipziger Volkszeitung RBL player ratings vs Spurs Second Leg

Remember that the German rating system works inversely- 1 is better than 5, and there were plenty of 1’s and 2’s for the Leipzig player from this German publication.

Leipzig player ratings vs Spurs Second Leg Champions League

rbl player ratings vs spurs champions league leipziger volkszeitung

Sport newspaper Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham

And finally we have ratings from Spanish newspaper Sport. They thought Ryan Sessegnon was the worst of the Spurs starters giving him a 3/10.

Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham Player Ratings Sport 2020

