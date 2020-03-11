Newspaper Player Ratings Rasenballsport Leipzig 3-0 Spurs 10 March 2020 Champions League Second Leg- Alli, Dier, Sessegnon, Sabitzer

Here is a look at the player ratings from several different newspapers (English, French, Spanish, German) from RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

L’Equipe player ratings Leipzig-Tottenham 3-0

L’Equipe, it appears, were horrified by Spurs’ second leg performance. Eric Dier got a 2/10 player rating, and many of his team mates were given 3/10, as was manager Jose Mourinho. Spurs had a team rating of 3.3/10, as opposed to RBL’s 6.3/10.

Telegraph player ratings Leipzig v Spurs Second Leg

4/10 for both Hugo Lloris and Serge Aurier from the UK Telegraph. 6/10 for the troika of Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso.

Leipziger Volkszeitung RBL player ratings vs Spurs Second Leg

Remember that the German rating system works inversely- 1 is better than 5, and there were plenty of 1’s and 2’s for the Leipzig player from this German publication.

Sport newspaper Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham

And finally we have ratings from Spanish newspaper Sport. They thought Ryan Sessegnon was the worst of the Spurs starters giving him a 3/10.