Newspaper Player Ratings Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid 11 March 2020 Champions League- Adrian Llorente Gomez Salah

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the big European newspapers (France, Spain & England) following Atletico Madrid’s stunning 3-2 win in extra time over Liverpool that saw them knock Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the Champions League.

L’Equipe player ratings LFC vs Atletico Madrid

French publication L’Equipe thought Adrian and Joe Gomez both had terrible evenings, giving them a 3/10 rating. The game changer was Marcos Llorente- he got a 9/10 from the bench, and the player he replaced, Diego Costa, was a 3/10.

AS Newspaper ratings LFC 2-3 Atleti Second Leg Round of 16

Spanish newspaper AS thought that Adrian and Diego Costa’s performances were not even worthy of a rating. They liked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, giving him three stars. The pick of the lot was obviously two goal hero Llorente, with AS giving him four stars for his performance.

Daily Mirror Liverpool player ratings vs Atletico Madrid

Sport paper ratings LFC 2 Atletico 3 UCL