Newspaper Player Ratings PSG 2-0 Dortmund 11 March 2020 Champions League- Haaland, Sancho, Neymar, Kimpembe

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big European newspapers following Paris SG’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund that saw the former progress into the quarterfinals at the expense of the latter.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG v BVB Second Leg Champions League

French newspaper L’Equipe gave Erling Haaland, the star of the first leg, a 3/10 rating for his performance here. Jadon Sancho gets a 5/10. On the PSG side, Presnel Kimpembe impressed with a 8/10, as did Marquinhos and Idrissa Gueye. Paris Saint-Germain with a team rating of 6.8 as compared to Dortmund’s 4.1. On the manager front, Thomas Tuchel outplayed his opposite number Lucien Favre.

Le Parisien Paris SG player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund 2020

Kimpembe again the pick of the PSG players in Le Parisien, with his 8.5/10 placing him ahead of the duo of Neymar and Gueye (both 7.5/10)

Sport newspaper ratings Paris SG 2-0 BVB

Spanish newspaper Sport were disappointed with the pair of Raphael and Haaland, giving them both a 4/10 rating.