German Newspaper Player Ratings RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg 2020 | How did Timo Werner, Kampl, Angelino & Nkunku fare?

Here is a look at how some of the big German newspapers rated Rasenball Sport Leipzig and SC Freiburg’s players following their 1-1 draw over the weekend. RBL dropping points at home saw them concede third spot in the league table to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Note- in this grading system, 1 means a good performance, and 5 is a bad one. 4+ is a better performance than 4, which in turn is better than 4-.

Hamburger Morgenpost player ratings RB Leipzig 1 Freiburg

MoPo gave the troika of Timo Werner, Angelino and Christopher Nkunku a 3 for their efforts. Only one Leipzig player got a rating better than 3, and that was Kevin Kampl with 2.5

Abendzeitung Munchen paper ratings Leipzig-Freiburg

The Munich based paper had Kampl and Youssuf Poulsen as the best RB Leizig players on show.

Rheinitsche Post newspaper ratings Leipzig v Freiburg (Einzelkritik/noten)

RP gave Nkunku and Angelino a 4, with Werner getting a 3.