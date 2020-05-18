Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich Player Ratings 17 May 2020- How did Kimmich, Ingvartsen, Ujah & Subotic play?

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the big German newspapers and media outlets following Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Union Berlin. The win was secured thanks to a first half penalty from Robert Lewandowski and a second half header from Benjamin Pavard. The result kept Hansi Flick’s men four points ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund, who had beaten Schalke on Saturday afternoon.

Note- this is the German rating system, so a 5 is actually a poor performance, and 1 is a very good one.

Bild player ratings Union Berlin-Bayern Munich

Neven Subotic and Anthony Ujah both came in for criticism for Bild, who gave the duo a player rating of 5. For Bayern, both goal scorers- Lewandowski and Pavard got a 2, as did Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Kicker player ratings Union Berlin FCB 17 May 2020

On to the Kicker magazine, and like Bild, they were impressed with Joshua Kimmich. Serge Gnabry disappointing in Kicker’s eyes- he was the lowest rated Bayern Munich player in this game.

Abendzeitung Munchen newspaper ratings Union-Bayern Munich

A mix of 3 and 2 for the Bayern players in local newspaper Abendzeitung Munchen.

Hamburger Morgenpost player ratings Union-Bayern 0:2 (Einzelkritik/noten)

MoPo gave Alphonso Davies a 4- the lowest among FCB players alongside Thiago.