German Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 May 2020- How did Alphonso Davies & Martin Hinteregger play?

By Soccer Blog | May 25, 2020

Here is a look at some player ratings from the German press following Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend. Eintracht had thrashed Bayern 5-1 in the reverse fixture back in November, so this was sweet revenge for the Bavarians, who put five past them here at the Allianz. SGE’s Martin Hinteregger scored three goals in this fixture- two for Eintracht and one own goal

