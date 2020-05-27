Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Player Ratings May 26 2020 | Newspaper rate BVB & FCB’s players after Der Klassiker

By Soccer Blog | May 27, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings from various continental newspapers following Borussia Dortmund’s 0-1 loss to arch rivals Bayern Munich on 26 May, 2020, the home side’s first defeat at Signal Iduna Park this season. Jerome Boateng and Joshua Kimmich the pick of the lot for Bayern Munich.

While reading these ratings, please remember that 1 in the German newspaper system is a perfect rating, while 5 actually means the player had a bad game.

Bild newspaper player ratings Dortmund vs Bayern 2020

Bild clearly unimpressed with the performances of Dortmund’s starting attacking trio, with Julian Brandt, Erling Braut Haaland and Thorgan Hazard all off-colour according to them.

Dortmund Bayern Player Ratings May 26 2020 Der Klassiker

Hamburger Morning Post player ratings BVB 0-1 FCB

BVB 0-1 Bayern Player Ratings Hamburger MorgenPost 2020

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings BVB vs Bayern Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Player Ratings L'Equipe 2020

Sport Spanish newspaper ratings BVB-Bayern 0:1

Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munchen Ratings Sport Spain Newspaper

