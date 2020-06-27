Relegated from Bundesliga 2019-20 season- Fortuna Dusseldorf & Paderborn | Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim in relegation promotion playoff

Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn have been relegated from the 2019/20 Bundesliga as the season officially concluded on 27 June, 2020. F95 were relegated on the 34th and final day of the season- they started the day with 30 points while Werder Bremen had 28, but their 3-0 loss away at Union Berlin, coupled with Bremen’s 6-1 hammering of Koln, saw Fortuna drop down and Werder finish 16th. Bremen will be facing a promotion-relegation playoff against Heidenheim.

Which promoted team to the Bundesliga was immediately relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season?

Only one- SC Paderborn, was relegated. The other two teams promoted- Koln and Union Berlin, both survived.

Could Bremen have faced Hamburger SV in the playoffs?

They could have. On the final day of the 2.Bundesliga season, one point separated Heidenheim (3rd) from HSV (4th). Heidenheim were away at champions Arminia Bielefeld while Hamburg were at home to Sandhausen. With Heidenheim losing, all HSV needed was a draw against mid table Sandhausen, but they lost 5-1, thus losing out on an opportunity to face Werder in the playoffs.

After how many seasons in the Bundesliga were Dusseldorf relegated?

Fortuna have been relegated after two season in the Bundesliga- they were promoted to it in 2018/19 (at the end of the 2017/18 season)