Relegated to 3.Liga for 2020-21 and Promoted to Bundesliga 20-21 season | Final 2.Bundesliga League Table 2019-20

Which teams have been relegated from 2.Bundesliga to 3.Liga for the 2020/21 season? (at the end of the 2019/20 season)

Wehen Wiesbaden and Dynamo Dresden have been relegated to 3.Liga from the 2.Bundesliga at the end of the 2019-2020 season. FC Nuremberg, who finished 16th, will take on the third place team from 3.Liga in a promotion-relegation playoff.

Which teams have been promoted to the Bundesliga for the 2020/2021 season

Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart have earned automatic promotion from 2.Bundesliga to the Bundesliga for the 20/21 season. Heidenheim will take on Werder Bremen in a playoff. Dusseldorf and Paderborn have been relegated from the Bundesliga, and Bielefeld and Stuttgart will take their places in the top flight.

Stuttgart were relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of the 2018/19 season, so they’ve immediately bounced back up. It’s however not the case for Hannover 96 and Nuremberg (teams marked with A)- in fact FCN could potentially be staring at back to back relegations if they lose their promotion-relegation playoff.

Which of the promoted teams from 3.Liga managed to stay in 2.Bundesliga at the end of 2019/20?

Wehen Wiesbaden, Osnabruck and Karlsruher (teams marked by N) were the three promoted teams- Osnabruck and Karlsruher have both managed to stay in 2.Bundesliga for the 2020-21 season.

2.Bundesliga final league standings/table at the end of 2019/2020 season