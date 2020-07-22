Teams Relegated from Championship 2019-2020 season & Teams Promoted from League One 19-20

By Soccer Blog | Jul 22, 2020

Which teams have been relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2019/20 season?

Charlton, Wigan (because of their 12 point deduction) and Hull City are the three teams relegated from the Championship to League One at the end of the 19/20 season. The 2019/20 EFL Championship season officially concluded on 22 July, 2020.

Which three teams have been promoted to the 2020/21 Championship season from League One at the end of the 19/20 campaign?

Coventry, Rotherham and Wycombe have been promoted to the Championship for 2020/21 from League One. Coventry (champions) and Rotherham automatically qualified; Wycombe got the final position through the playoffs.

19-20 Final Championship table (without Wigan’s 12 point deduction)

Championship Table 2019-20

Bottom half of the Championship table with Wigan’s 12 point deduction; Barnsley safe

Table With Wigan Points Deduction

Related Posts:

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean July 22, 2020 10:21 pm

    Great escape for the likes of Luton and Barnsley!

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites