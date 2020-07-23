xG Liverpool Chelsea July 22 2020 | Stats Expected Goals LFC 1.45-2.38 CFC

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 on July 22, 2020 in one of the classics of the current 2019/20 league season, but the expected goals metric has an interesting story to say.

Actual goals: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Expected goals: Liverpool 1.45-2.38 Chelsea

xG of individual Liverpool goals v Chelsea July 22, 2020

Naby Keita goal xG: 0.02 (1-0, 23nd minute)

Alexander Arnold goal xG: 0.04 (2-0, 38th minute)

Wijnaldum goal xG: 0.07 (3-0, 43nd minute)

Firmino goal xG: 0.41 (4-1, 55th minute)

Ox goal xG: 0.15 (5-3, 84th minute)

Virgil van Dijk had a late chance (91st minute) that had a xG of 0.50, bigger than any of the Liverpool goals on the evening.

xG of individual Chelsea goals v Liverpool July 22, 2020

Olivier Giroud goal xG: 0.66 (3-1, 45+3′ minute)

Tammy Abraham goal xG: 0.70 (4-2, 61th minute)

Christian Pulisic goal xG: 0.06 (4-3, 73rd minute)