Newcastle Liverpool xG 0.34-0.57 | Expected Goals Stats for NUFC 1-3 LFC July 26 2020

Expected goals Newcastle v Liverpool: NUFC 0.34-0.57 LFC

Actual goals Newcastle v Liverpool: NUFC 1-3 LFC

xG of individual Liverpool goals vs Newcastle July 26, 2020

Virgil van Dijk goal 38: 0.06

Divock Origi goal 59: 0.02

Sadio Mane goal 89: 0.06

Interesting, Liverpool’s biggest xG chance that didn’t result in a was a 0.08 from Mo Salah in the 71st minute.

xG of NUFC goal v Liverpool 2020

Dwight Gayle goal 1: 0.29

Newcastle’s xG line remains pretty flat after Dwight Gayle’s 1st minute goal- Chart