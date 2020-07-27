Newcastle Liverpool xG 0.34-0.57 | Expected Goals Stats for NUFC 1-3 LFC July 26 2020

Expected goals Newcastle v Liverpool: NUFC 0.34-0.57 LFC
Actual goals Newcastle v Liverpool: NUFC 1-3 LFC
xG of individual Liverpool goals vs Newcastle July 26, 2020
Virgil van Dijk goal 38: 0.06
Divock Origi goal 59: 0.02
Sadio Mane goal 89: 0.06
Interesting, Liverpool’s biggest xG chance that didn’t result in a was a 0.08 from Mo Salah in the 71st minute.
xG of NUFC goal v Liverpool 2020
Dwight Gayle goal 1: 0.29
Newcastle’s xG line remains pretty flat after Dwight Gayle’s 1st minute goal- Chart
