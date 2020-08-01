French Newspaper Player Ratings PSG Lyon French League Cup Final July 30 2020- Gueye, Icardi & Aouar

Here is how the big French newspapers (L’Equipe and Le Parisien) rated Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais’ players following their Coupe de la Ligue final on 30 July, 2020.

A decent day at the office for both keepers- Lopes and Navas, but a forgettable one for several outfield players. PSG won the game 6-5 on penalties in sudden death after it ended 0-0 in extra time, with Rafael sent off late in the game.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG vs Lyon Coupe de la Ligue Final 2020

L’Equipe were very disappointed with the pair of Idrissa Gueye and Mauro Icardi, giving them a player rating of just 3 and 2 respectively. Di Maria, Kurzawa and Kimpembe didn’t fare too well either- a 4/10 for the trio.

Le Parisien player ratings (notes) for PSG OL FLC 2020

Le Parisien weren’t too impressed with Gueye, Icardi and Di Maria either. Kimpembe, who got a 4/10 in L’Equiipe, though got a 6 here. Aouar got a 6/10 player rating in L’Equipe, but a 4.5/10 in Le Parisien.