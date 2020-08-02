Newspaper player Ratings Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea FA Cup Final 2020 August 1- How did Pulisic, Tierney, Xhaka & co play?

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the biggest English and European newspapers following Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 1 August, 2020 at Wembley. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the obvious star of the show for his two goals, including the winner from his left foot, but plenty of praise for Christian Pulisic, whose withdrawal due to injury was perhaps one of the turning points of the game.

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 FA Cup 2020 Final

Referee Anthony Taylor came in for criticism from some quarters, but Italian paper GdS gave him a solid 7.

Daily Star player ratings Chelsea Arsenal FA Cup Final

Sunday Daily Mail newspaper ratings Chelsea-Arsenal Cup Final August 1

Telegraph paper player ratings Chelsea 1 Arsenal 2