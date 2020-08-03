What would Robert Lewandowski’s salary at Real Madrid have been? Leaked contract documents show wages & signing on fee

Real Madrid made a pre-contract offer to Robert Lewandowski in the earlier part of this decade following the Polish striker’s fine showings for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The deal didn’t materialise- Lewandowski eventually chose to move to Bayern, but a Polish newspaper have got their hands on Real’s contract offer (made in December 2013 for a contract that was to begin in 2014/15 till the end of the 2019/20 season), and there are some interesting details to see if you’re a football fan.

What was the signing on fee that Real Madrid were prepared to offer Robert Lewandowski?

Real were prepared to offer Lewandowski a signing on fee of 10.96 million euros (10,957,650 euros), as he would effectively be arriving on a free transfer. Interestingly though, this payment would only be made in February 2015.

What salary did Real offer Lewandowski?

An annual salary of 8.6m euros (8,609,590euros), payable in two installments- 10 February and 10 July. It roughly meant a salary of around 165,000 euros weekly.

The salary being offered appears to be a pre-tax one, with a tax rate of 52% reportedly applicable by the Spanish authorities on the wages at that time.