Newspaper player ratings Brentford 1-2 Fulham Championship Playoff Final 2020- How did Jensen, Norgaard, Dalsgaard & co play?

Here is a look at the player ratings from several different UK newspapers following Fulham’s 2-1 win over Brentford on August 4, 2020 that sealed the former’s return to the top flight.

Daily Mail player ratings Fulham 2 Brentford 1

The Mail thought there wasn’t much to choose between Brentford and Fulham’s players on the day, but gave FFC manager Scott Parker a 7.5/10 manager rating as compared to a 5.5 for Bees boss Thomas Frank. Only two players got more than 7- one was Joe Bryan, who scored two extra time goals, and the other was Neeskens Kebano.

Daily Star Championship playoff player ratings

The Star was disappointed with Brentford keeper David Raya, with his error for Bryan’s first goal not quite helping his cause as he finished with a 4/10. The paper thought Mathias Jensen was the best of the Brentford players on the evening, giving him a 7/10.

Telegraph newspaper player ratings Fulham v Brentford

The Daily Tele, somewhat surprisingly, gave Cottagers left back Bryan only a 6/10 despite his two goal evening!