Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid 2020 | How did Varane, Casemiro, Foden, De Bruyne & Hazard play?

By Soccer Blog | Aug 8, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the biggest Spanish newspapers following Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss at the Etihad that saw them knocked out of the competition by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Raphael Varane had a shocker of a day and that perhaps reflects in his player ratings. Casemiro also poor, and Hazard not very impactful. A good game for the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Karim Benzema.

AS newspaper player rating Man City 2 Real Madrid 1 Second Leg August 7, 2020

Player Ratings Manchester City Real Madrid AS Newspaper 2020

Sport Spanish paper player ratings for Manchester City-Real Madrid 2-1

Player Ratings Man City Real Madrid Sport Newspaper Champions League

Mundo Deportivo MD player ratings City v Real Madrid

Player Ratings MCFC Real Madrid Mundo Deportivo Champions League

French paper L’Equipe player ratings MCFC 2-1 RMA Second Leg Champions League

L'Equipe player ratings Manchester City Real Madrid 2020

