Video Antony Santos first goal for Ajax 2020 | Antony goals vs RKC Waalwijk Friendly August 8

By Soccer Blog | Aug 8, 2020

This Antony Matheus dos Santos goal vs RKC (VIDEO BELOW) was a special one for Ajax Amsterdam’s new Brazilian signing as he scored his first goal for the club in a friendly on 8 August, 2020. The Antony goal vs RKC came on his debut for the Dutch champions and in the 61st minute of their clash, & put Ajax 4-0 ahead. He also went on to score a second goal in the 88th minute as Ajax eventually went on to win 6-1.

Ajax 4-0 RKC Waalwijk (Antony first goal RKC 61 Video, Credits S’ble)

Ajax 5-1 RKC (Antony Santos second goal RKC 88 Video, credits S’Ble)

Also check out this fantastic Sugawara goal vs Lille for AZ Alkmaar in another of today’s Dutch friendlies.

  1. Sean August 8, 2020 7:30 pm

    The lad is quick, lightning quick. Watch how he fast he runs once the move is initiated.

