Video Antony Santos first goal for Ajax 2020 | Antony goals vs RKC Waalwijk Friendly August 8

This Antony Matheus dos Santos goal vs RKC (VIDEO BELOW) was a special one for Ajax Amsterdam’s new Brazilian signing as he scored his first goal for the club in a friendly on 8 August, 2020. The Antony goal vs RKC came on his debut for the Dutch champions and in the 61st minute of their clash, & put Ajax 4-0 ahead. He also went on to score a second goal in the 88th minute as Ajax eventually went on to win 6-1.

Ajax 4-0 RKC Waalwijk (Antony first goal RKC 61 Video, Credits S’ble)

Ajax 5-1 RKC (Antony Santos second goal RKC 88 Video, credits S’Ble)

Also check out this fantastic Sugawara goal vs Lille for AZ Alkmaar in another of today’s Dutch friendlies.