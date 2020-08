This Yukinari Sugawara goal vs Lille (VIDEO BELOW) was some hit from the Japanese defender in AZ Alkmaar’s friendly against LOSC on 8 August, 2020. The Sugawara goal v Lille came in the 73rd minute and was the equaliser for AZ, who eventually went on to win 2-1

AZ 1-1 Lille (Yukinari Sugawara goal Lille 73′ Video, credits Streamable)