Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona 3-1 Napoli August 8 2020 UCL | How did De Jong, Mertens, Griezmann, Manolas play?

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the biggest European sport newspapers following Barcelona’s 3-1 win at the Nou Camp on 8 August, 2020 in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. xG didn’t quite favour Barca in this game, but they made it thanks to some individual magic from Lionel Messi.

L’Equipe player ratings Barcelona vs Napoli Second Leg

French paper L’Equipe were very disappointed with Antoine Griezmann’s performance against Napoli, giving him a 3/10 player rating. On the Napoli side, Diego Demme and Jose Callejon were also given a 3/10.

LE were also unhappy with the performance of referee Cakir, giving him a 3/10 rating.

Sport newspaper player ratings FCB 3 Napoli 1

Sport were very impressed with the duo of Messi and Frenkie de Jong, giving both of them a 9/10 player rating against the Partenopei. Barca got an overall team rating of 7/10, while Napoli were given a 5/10.

Sport also thought that Manolas and Koulibaly were the worst players among Napoli’s starting XI against Barca, and that Dries Mertens and skipper Lorenzo Insigne were their best.

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barcelona Napoli 3-1

In contrast to L’Equipe, MD interestingly thought Gennaro Gattuso did a better job as manager than Quique Setien!

AS player ratings Barcelona v Napoli August 8 2020

We round it off with AS, who thought Messi was the standout player on either side, giving him three stars.