Newspaper player ratings Bayern 4-1 Chelsea Champions League 8 August 2020 | Christensen, Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies

Here is a look at the player ratings from various European newspapers following Bayern Munich’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in the second leg of their knockout tie.

AS newspaper rating FCB Chelsea 4-1 Second Leg

AS thought that several Chelsea players, and virtually their entire backline didn’t deserve a player rating for this game! On the Bayern front, Robert Lewandowski the only player to get three stars, with Davies, Alaba, Thiago and Perisic the next best in their opinion.

L’Equipe player ratings Bayern-Chelsea 4-1

While AS thought N’Golo Kante didn’t deserve a rating, L’Equipe gave him a 5. They were however disappointed with the performances of both Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount, both of whom got a 3/10 rating.

L’Equipe also gave referee Hategan a 6/10, as opposed to the 3/10 they gave Cakir in their ratings for Barca Napoli.

Bild player ratings Bayern Munich vs Chelsea 2nd Leg

On to Bild, and Kante and Tammy Abraham were the only Chelsea players to emerge with a level of credit. Like AS, Bild were disappointed with the performance of Manuel Neuer in goal.