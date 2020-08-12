Predicted Lineups Atalanta vs PSG Champions League 2020- Newspapers give probable starting XI

Here is a look at the possible starting lineup for both Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain from the big Italian and French newspapers ahead of their Champions League clash later this evening.

All three newspapers here seem to agree that Atalanta will lineup in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Both Italian papers say PSG will be a 4-3-3, but French newspaper L’Equipe has the Parisians in a 4-4-2 formation.

Edit– 7pm UK time, here are the actual lineups. As you can see, Corriere dello Sport got both starting XI’s right!

Atalanta: Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Pasalic, Zapata

PSG: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye, Neymar, Icardi, Sarabia

Corriere dello Sport predicted starting lineup Atalanta-Paris SG

Gazzetta dello Sport possible lineups for Atalanta Paris Saint Germain

In comparison to the CdS lineup above, Gazzetta have Paredes play in midfield and Marquinhos at the back to partner Thiago Silva in their PSG lineup.

L’Equipe probable starting XI for Atalanta Paris CL Quarterfinal

L’Equipe also expect Castagne to play on the right ahead of Hateboer.