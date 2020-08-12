Predicted Lineups Atalanta vs PSG Champions League 2020- Newspapers give probable starting XI

By Soccer Blog | Aug 12, 2020

Here is a look at the possible starting lineup for both Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain from the big Italian and French newspapers ahead of their Champions League clash later this evening.

All three newspapers here seem to agree that Atalanta will lineup in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Both Italian papers say PSG will be a 4-3-3, but French newspaper L’Equipe has the Parisians in a 4-4-2 formation.

Edit– 7pm UK time, here are the actual lineups. As you can see, Corriere dello Sport got both starting XI’s right!

Atalanta: Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Pasalic, Zapata

PSG: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye, Neymar, Icardi, Sarabia

Corriere dello Sport predicted starting lineup Atalanta-Paris SG

Possible Lineup Atalanta Paris Saint Germain Champions League 2020

Gazzetta dello Sport possible lineups for Atalanta Paris Saint Germain

In comparison to the CdS lineup above, Gazzetta have Paredes play in midfield and Marquinhos at the back to partner Thiago Silva in their PSG lineup.

Predicted Lineup Atalanta Paris SG 2020 Gazzetta

L’Equipe probable starting XI for Atalanta Paris CL Quarterfinal

L’Equipe also expect Castagne to play on the right ahead of Hateboer.

Predicted Atalanta Lineup vs PSG 2020

Predicted PSG lineup vs Atalanta 2020 L'Equipe

  1. Sean August 12, 2020 11:19 am

    Should be a cracker, hopefully Atalanta win. They’re this season’s feel-good story, after Ajax last year.

