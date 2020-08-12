Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Wolves 0-1 Sevilla 11 August 2020 Europa League- How did Raul Jimenez, Vinagre, Dendoncker play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Wolves vs Sevilla from the Spanish newspapers following the Andalusian side’s 1-0 win in Duisburg last night that sealed a semi-final place against Manchester United.

AS newspaper ratings Wolves v Sevilla

This was a night to forget for Raul Jimenez, with AS deeming that his performance didn’t even warrant a rating. They were also disappointed with Ruben Vinagre and Joao Moutinho, giving the duo a single star.

The players with the highest rating on the Sevilla side were keeper Bono and midfielder Ever Banega, whose cross set up Lucas Ocampos’ late winner.

Sport newspaper ratings Wolves Sevilla

Sport gave Sevilla a team rating of 6.4/10, with Wolverhampton getting a 5.4 in their books. Vinagre got a 3/10 player rating, with Moutinho and Raul Jimenez both being given a 4/10.

Like with AS, Bono impressive, and they also thought CB Jules Kounde did a fine job.