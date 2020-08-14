Newspaper Player Ratings RB Leipzig 1-2 Atletico Madrid 13 August 2020 Champions League | Trippier, Diego Costa, Olmo, Upamecano

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of Europe’s biggest newspapers for Leipzig vs Atleti. The German side scored a late winner to knock out Diego Simeone’s side.

L’Equipe player ratings Leipzig Atletico Madrid

L’Equipe gave Leipzig a team rating of 6.3, as opposed to Atleti’s 4.3/10 rating. The likes of Hector Herrera, Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa all fared poorly in their books with a 3/10 player rating. The best Leizpig player against Atleti in their eyes was Upamecano with a 8/10, while the worst was Nkunku with a 4/10.

AS paper ratings Leipzig Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinal

AS were very disappointed with Diego Costa, and chose not to rate him at all! Dani Olmo was the best player from either side in their eyes, with the player, scorer of the opening goal, getting three stars.

Sport newspaper ratings Leipzig v Atleti UCL

Sport gave Kieran Trippier a 3/10 player rating. They were impressed with Joao Felix’s impact off the bench, giving the young Portuguese star a 8/10.