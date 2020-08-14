xG Barcelona Bayern Munich 1.02-5.36 Champions League Quarterfinal 2020- Expected Goals Map shows Barca struggle

Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in this Champions League Quarterfinal, a game many have dubbed as the club equivalent of Germany’s 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014.

Here is a look at the expected goals map for the game. By all accounts, the xG stat shows that this was a hammering for Barca. Bayern were deserving winners- they had a whopping 26 attempts (13) on target. By comparison, Barcelona had only 8 attempts (5 on target)

xG Barcelona 1.02-Bayern Munchen 5.36

Some individual goal xG stats and their xG probability in brackets:

0-1 Thomas Muller goal 4 (0.06)

1-3 Serge Gnabry goal 27 (0.32)

1-4 Thomas Muller goal 32 (0.55)

2-4 Luis Suarez goal 57 (0.38)

2-5 Joshua Kimmich goal 63 (0.68)

2-6 Robert Lewandowski goal 82 (0.57)

2-7 Philippe Coutinho goal 85 (0.15)

2-8 Philippe Coutinho goal 88 (0.68)

Second expected goals model (Barca 0.9-5.1 Bayern)- without counting the Alaba own goal

xG models can differ, and here’s a second one for comparison. This one also agrees that Bayern were dominant.