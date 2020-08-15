Spanish Newspaper Headlines & Reaction to Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich | Marca Sport Front Page L’Esportiu AS Mundo Deportivo

Here is a look at the frontpage headlines and reaction from some of the biggest Spanish newspapers following Barcelona’s 2-8 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich. The Bavarians dominated this game on xG as well, and Barca even had loanee Philippe Coutinho score two against them!

Sport newspaper headline Barca 2-8 Bayern (Humillacion Historica)

Historic Humiliation was the headline from the Barcelona based Sport paper.

Marca frontpage headline (Verguenza) for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

“Shame” said Madrid based newspaper Marca following Barca’s 8-2 defeat.

Catalonia L’Esportiu headline (S’ha Acabat) for Barca loss to Bayern

Catalan based newspaper L’Esportiu went with “It’s over” on their front page.

Diario AS headline August 15, 2020

AS went with the same headline as Sport (Historic Humiliation) post the Barca Bayern match.

Mundo Deportivo front page headline (Fin de ciclo vergonzoso) after Barca-Bayern August 14, 2020

MD’s front page rued the end of an era, going with the headline “Shameful end to cycle” and a picture of Gerard Pique.