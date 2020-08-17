Referee for Bayern vs Lyon Champions League Semi-final is Mateu Lahoz | Record and stats for Munich & OL under him

By Soccer Blog | Aug 17, 2020

The referee for the Bayern Munich vs Lyon Champions League semi-final has been confirmed as Mateu Lahoz from Spain, with Hernandez Hernandez in charge of VAR. The other CL semifinal (PSG v Leipzig) will have Bjorn Kuipers as referee.

Referee appointments for Bayern-OL CL Semifinal

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
Assistants: Pau Cebrian Davis and Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (Spain)
Fourth Official: Carlos del Cerro Grande

VAR referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez
Assistant VAR: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Lyon record under referee Mateu Lahoz (Played 5, Won 5)

Zurich 0-1 Lyon (CL Qualifying 2013/14, 2 yellow cards)
Lyon 4-1 Plzen (Europa League 2013/14, 2 yellow cards)
Lyon 2-1 Besiktas (Europa League 2016/17, 5 yellow cards)
CSKA Moscow 0-1 OL (Europa League 2017/18, 2 yellow cards)
RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon (Champions League 2019/20, 0 yellow card)

Bayern Munich record under referee Mateu Lahoz (Played 3; Won 2, Lost 1)

Plzen 0-1 Bayern Munich (Champions League 2013/14, 0 yellow card)
PSG 3-0 Bayern Munich (Champions League 2017/18, 4 yellow cards)
Benfica 0-2 Bayern Munchen (Champions League 2018/19, 2 yellow cards)

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean August 17, 2020 1:50 pm

    Haha, Lahoz and Hernandez Hernandez together! Time to bring out the popcorn!

    Two of the worst referees in Spain for a high profile European semifinal.

    Think the stars are aligning for Lyon to go through.

