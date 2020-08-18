Referee for Europa League Final 2020 Inter Milan vs Sevilla is Danny Makkelie | Inter & Sevilla record stats under Makkelie

The referee for the 2020 Europa League final (Inter vs Sevilla) in Cologne has been announced, and it is Dutch ref Danny Makkelie.
Europa League final referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)
Assistants: Mario Diks and Hessel Steegstra (Netherlands)
Fourth official: Anastasios Sidiropoulos (Greece)
VAR referee: Jochem Kamphuis (Netherlands)
Inter Milan past record/matches under Danny Makkelie
The only game Inter have played under Makkelie was in the Champions League earlier this season, when they lost 3-2 to BVB.
Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan (Champions League, 2019/20 season, 3 yellow cards)
Sevilla record under referee Danny Makkelie & past match stats
Sevilla have played two games under Makkelie as referee and didn’t lose in either.
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla (Champions League, 2017/18 season, 3 yellow cards)
Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla (Champions League, 2017/18 season, 4 yellow cards)
