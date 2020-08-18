xG Inter Shakhtar 1.54-0.72 Europa League Semifinal August 17 2020 | Expected Goals Inter Milan Donetsk

Here is a look at the xG stats for the Inter Milan Shakhtar Donetesk Europa League semi final on August 17, 2020.

Possession was in Shakhtar’s favour, but Inter created more chances and were clinical, as shown on this xG map.

xG Inter 1.54-0.72 Shakhtar Donetsk (Actual score Inter 5-0 Shakhtar)

xG stats of individual Internazionale goals vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Lautaro Martinez 19′ goal xG (0.39)

D’Ambrosio 64′ goal xG (0.26)

Lautaro Martinez 74′ goal xG (0.07)

Romelu Lukaku 78′ goal xG (0.06)

Romelu Lukaku 8 3′ goal xG (0.04)

Other big chances that didn’t result in a goal and and their xG probability

D’Ambrosio for Inter 26th minute chance xG (0.62), Moraes for Shakhtar 62nd minute chance xG (0.43), Moraes 30th minute xG (0.13)

Inter won 5-0, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both scoring two goals apiece.