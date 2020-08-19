Newspaper Player Ratings RB Leipzig 0-3 PSG 18 August | How did Di Maria, Dani Olmo and co. play?

Aug 19, 2020

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings from some of the big French and German newspapers following Leipzig’s 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

L’Equipe player ratings Leipzig Paris SG

L’Equipe thought Angel di Maria was the pick of the players, giving him a 9/10. However Kylian Mbappe was disappointing- only a 5/10, perhaps due to the chances he missed as shown in this xG chart for the game.

A manager rating of 3/10 for RBL’s Nagelsmann, versus a 8/10 for Thomas Tuchel.

Player Ratings Leipzig vs PSG L'Equipe Champions League

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Leipzig Champions League semi final

On to Le Parisien, and they, like L’Equipe absolutely loved Di Maria’s performance, saying that it was a thoroughly deserved MOTM award for the Argentine.

PSG player ratings vs Leipzig Le Parisien 2020

Leipziger Volkszeitung RBL player ratings against Paris SG

Mostly 3’s for the RBL players in the German grading system from local paper. Dani Olmo however got a 4, as did Nkunku (1 best, 6 worst in the rating system) and Yussuf Poulsen.

Leipzig player ratings vs PSG Champions League 2020

RBL player ratings vs Paris SG Leipziger Volkszeitung 2020

