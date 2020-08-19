Possible Lineups for Bayern Lyon Champions League | Newspapers give predicted starting XI for Munich OL

By Soccer Blog | Aug 19, 2020

Here is a look at the predicted starting lineups for Bayern Munich vs Lyon from the big French and German newspapers. The referee for this Champions League semifinal will be Mateu Lahoz from Spain.

All three newspapers (L’Equipe, Bild and Abendzeitung Munchen) seem to more or less agree on the probable starting players, as can be seen below.

Predicted Lyon lineup vs Bayern Champions League: Lopes, Marcal, Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet, Guimaraes, Caqueret, Aouar, Dubois, Toko Ekambi, Memphis

Possible FC Bayern lineup vs OL CL: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich, Thiago, Goretzka, Perisic, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

AZ think Kingsley Coman will be starting ahead of Ivan Perisic- their only difference from Bild’s starting lineup for Bayern.

