xG PSG Leipzig Champions League 2020 Semi Final | Expected Goals & Full Time Match Stats Paris SG RBL

By Soccer Blog | Aug 19, 2020

PSG produced a commanding performance to beat RB Leipzig 3-0 on 18 August, 2020 and reach their first Champions League final.

xG PSG 3.10-1.03 RB Leipzig (Actual score PSG 3-0 Leipzig)

PSG’s dominance shows in the quality of the chances they created. Leipzig probably did enough to warrant scoring at least one goal (especially in the second half), but couldn’t.

xG of individual Paris Saint Germain goals vs RBL CL semifinal

Marquinhos goal 1-0 13′ xG (0.51)
Di Maria goal 2-0 42′ xG (0.49)
Bernat goal 3-0 56′ xG (0.39)

xG of other big chances for Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig that didn’t result in a goal

RB Leipzig: Patrick Schick 82′ xG (0.43)
Paris SG: Neymar 6′ xG (0.47), Mbappe 17′ xG (0.50), Mbappe 70′ xG (0.32)

Full time match stats for Leipzig 0-3 PSG

(Leipzig stats on the left and Paris post match stats on the right)

Full Time Stats Leipzig PSG Champions League Semi Final

