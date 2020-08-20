Newspaper player ratings Olympique Lyon Bayern Munich 0-3 19 August UCL Semifinal | Kicker, Bild & L’Equipe

Here are the player ratings from Lyon vs Bayern from the big German and French newspapers following their Champions League semi-final on 19 August, 2020. Bayern won 3-0, thus advancing to a final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon had some good chances according to the xG map, but both Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi couldn’t make the most of it.

L’Equipe paper player ratings OL FCB

French newspaper L’Equpe gave the trio of Houssem Aouar, Lopes and Leo Dubois a 6/10- every other starter for Olympique Lyonnais got a 3 or 4. The highest rated player on either side was two-goal hero Serge Gnabry, with a 8/10 player rating.

Bild newspaper ratings Lyon vs Bayern Munchen 0-3

Despite his twin misses, Bild actually had Toko Ekambi as the best Lyon player on the pitch. Their highest player ratings (in the German system, 1 is the best), were reserved for Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng.

And in comparison to L’Equipe, who liked Lopes and Aouar’s performances, Bild felt the duo were poor on the day.

Kicker magazine player ratings Lyon v Bayern Munich

Like Bild, Kicker thought Toko Ekambi was the best Lyon player on the evening. Their ratings for the Bayern players though were not as generous as Bild, with only Gnabry getting the coveted 1 player rating.

AS Spanish newspaper ratings Olympique Lyonnais Bayern

Finally we come to Spanish paper AS, who gave three stars to both Neuer and Gnabry. On the Lyon side, they chose not to rate goalkeeper Lopes and defenders Denayer and Marcal.