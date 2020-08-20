Referee for PSG vs Bayern Champions League Final 2020 is Daniele Orsato | Paris SG & Munich records under ref

The referee for the 2020 Champions League final has been announced as Italy’s Daniele Orsato, and here is a look at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich’s records under him. The 2019/20 Europa League final will be refereed by Danny Makkelie.
Referee for UCL Final 2020: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
Assistants: Lorenzo Manganelli and Alessandro Giallatini (Italy)
Fourth official: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)
VAR referee: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)
Bayern Munich past record & previous games under Orsato as referee- Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1
Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (2018/19 Champions League, 2 yellow cards)
Bayern Munich 5-1 Benfica (2018/19 Champions League, 2 yellow cards)
Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munchen (2017/18 Champions League, 3 yellow cards)
PSG record under Daniele Orsato (Played 2, Won 2)
Manchester United 0-2 PSG (2018/19 Champions League, 4 yellow cards)
Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint Germain (2017/18 Champions League, 1 yellow card)
Champions League games refereed by Daniele Orsato this 2019/20 season
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Rosenborg (qualifying, 4 yellow cards, 1 penalty)
Valencia 0-3 Ajax (9 yellow cards, 1 penalty)
Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid (6 yellow cards)
Zenit 2-0 Lyon (7 yellow cards)
Olympiakos 1-0 Red Star (8 yellow cards, 2 penalties)
Real Madrid 1-2 Man City (3 yellow cards & 1 red card, 1 penalty)
Europa League games refereed by Daniele Orsato in 19/20 season
Copenhagen 3-0 Basaksehir (2 yellows, 1 penalty)
Wolves 0-1 Sevilla (3 yellows, 1 penalty)
Like with Mateu Lahoz in the semifinal against Lyon, Bayern are up against an opponent who have never previously lost under the referee appointed for the game.
