Inter Sevilla Odds 2020 | Pre Match Europa League Final Winner, Goal scorer, BTTS and Final score Odds

Here is a look at the pre-match odds for the Inter vs Sevilla Europa League final tonight. We’re essentially preserving this as historical betting odds, so that comparisons can be made at the final whistle. Click here to see predicted lineups for Inter Sevilla Europa League final.

Odds on Inter Milan winning the Europa League final?

Inter are being quoted at 9/7 to win the UEL final.

Odds on Sevilla winning the Europa League final?

Sevilla are being quoted at 12/5 to win the Europa League

Odds on a draw in the 2020 Europa League final?

Odds on a Inter-Sevilla draw are 5/2.

Odds on both teams (Inter Milan & Sevilla) to score in the Europa League final?

BTTS odds for the Europa League final are being quoted at 5/6.

Odds on Romelu Lukaku scoring in the EL final?

Lukaku as an anytime goal scorer in the Europa League final is at 3/2.

Odds on Lautaro Martinez scoring against Sevilla?

Lautaro as an anytime goal scorer is at 2/1.

Odds on Alexis Sanchez scoring v Sevilla in the EL final?

Alexis as an anytime goal scorer is at 14/5.

Odds on Luuk de Jong, En-Nesyri and Ocampos scoring in the UEL final?

As any time goal scorers, odds for Luuk de Jong (17/5), En-Nesyri (5/2), Lucas Ocampos (13/5)

Odds on Ever Banega scoring in the Europa League final?

This is Banega’s last game for Sevilla- odds on him scoring against Inter are at 8/1.

Exact Final score odds (1-0, 2-0, 3-0 etc) for Inter-Sevilla?

Inter winning 1-0 (42/5), Inter 2-0 (21/2), Inter 3-0 (27/1), Inter 4-0 (73/1)

Sevilla winning 1-0 (19/2), Sevilla 2-0 (20/1), Sevilla 3-0 (50/1), Sevilla 4-0 (100/1)

Inter winning 2-1 (17/2), Sevilla winning 2-1 (66/5)

Inter winning 3-1 (22/1), Sevilla winning 3-1 (38/1)

Inter winning 3-2 (33/1), Sevilla winning 3-2 (48/1)

0-0 Draw odds are at 10/1