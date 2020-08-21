Predicted Lineups Inter Sevilla 2020 | Newspapers give possible starting XI for Europa League Final

By Soccer Blog | Aug 21, 2020

Here is a look at the probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Sevilla in the Europa League final tonight from the big Italian and Spanish newspapers.

The papers here seem to more or less concur on the starting XI for both Inter and Sevilla, perhaps not surprising given we are at the business end of the tournament, where teams tend to have a settled lineup.

Edit– 7pm Actual starting lineups below. The only one the newspapers didn’t predict was Luuk de Jong starting for Sevilla.

Inter starting lineup EL final vs Sevilla: Handanovic, Bastoni, Godin, de Vrij, Young, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, D’Ambrosio, Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku

Sevilla lineup vs Inter Europa Final: Bono, Reguilon, Diego Carlos, Kounde, Navas, Banega, Fernando, Jordan, Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

Corriere dello Sport predicted lineup Inter Milan Sevilla

Predicted Lineup Inter Sevilla Europa League Final 2020 CdS

Gazzetta dello Sport probable starting XI Inter-Sevilla

Possible Lineup Inter Sevilla Gazzetta

Sport Spanish newspaper possible line up for Sevilla-Inter

Probable Lineup Sevilla Inter Sport Newspaper

The referee for the 2020 Europa League final will be Danny Makkelie.

