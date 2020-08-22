Newspaper Player Ratings Sevilla 3-2 Inter UEL Final 2020 | How did De Jong, Ever Banega, Lukaku play?

By Soccer Blog | Aug 22, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for the 2020 Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final from some of the big European newspapers. We’ve collated it from two Spanish newspapers (AS, Sport) and one Italian paper (Corriere della Sera)

AS newspaper player ratings Sevilla-Inter 3-2

AS gave three stars to the trio of Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde and Luuk de Jong. Romelu Lukaku got two stars despite his own goal. D’Ambrosio not deemed worthy of a rating by this Spanish newspaper.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan Player Ratings AS Newspaper

Sport newspaper player ratings Sevilla 3 Internazionale 2

While AS chose not to rate D’Ambrosio, Sport thought he was actually one of the better Inter players on the evening, giving him a 6- the same as goal scorers Lukaku and Godin. On the Sevilla side, Luuk de Jong the standout with his 9/10 player rating.

Sevilla Inter Player Ratings 21 August 2020 Europa League Final

Corriere della Sera paper ratings Sivigila-Internazionale

A look at what Italian paper Corriere della Sera had as their player ratings for Sevilla-Inter. They gave Luuk de Jong a 8.5, Sevilla manager Lopetegui a 7, and Inter boss Antonio Conte a 5.5/10 rating.

Siviglia Inter Player Ratings CdS

