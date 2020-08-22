Newspaper Player Ratings Sevilla 3-2 Inter UEL Final 2020 | How did De Jong, Ever Banega, Lukaku play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for the 2020 Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final from some of the big European newspapers. We’ve collated it from two Spanish newspapers (AS, Sport) and one Italian paper (Corriere della Sera)

AS newspaper player ratings Sevilla-Inter 3-2

AS gave three stars to the trio of Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde and Luuk de Jong. Romelu Lukaku got two stars despite his own goal. D’Ambrosio not deemed worthy of a rating by this Spanish newspaper.

Sport newspaper player ratings Sevilla 3 Internazionale 2

While AS chose not to rate D’Ambrosio, Sport thought he was actually one of the better Inter players on the evening, giving him a 6- the same as goal scorers Lukaku and Godin. On the Sevilla side, Luuk de Jong the standout with his 9/10 player rating.

Corriere della Sera paper ratings Sivigila-Internazionale

A look at what Italian paper Corriere della Sera had as their player ratings for Sevilla-Inter. They gave Luuk de Jong a 8.5, Sevilla manager Lopetegui a 7, and Inter boss Antonio Conte a 5.5/10 rating.