Spanish & Italian Newspaper Reaction to Sevilla Europa League Final win over Inter | Marca AS Gazzetta Corriere dello Sport frontpage headline

Aug 22, 2020

Here is a look at the front pages and headlines from the big Spanish and Italian newspapers on August 22, 2020 following Sevilla’s 3-2 triumph over Inter Milan in the Europa League final in Cologne. The victory was Sevilla’s 6th in the competition

Diario AS newspaper frontpage after Sevilla 3-2 Inter EL Final win

AS had a photo of Jesus Navas lifting the trophy on the front page.

AS Newspaper Headline Sevilla Inter Milan Europa League 2020

Marca headline August 22, 2020 and reaction to Sevilla-Inter

Marca listed the venues of Sevilla’s 6 Europa League triumphs.

Marca headline Sevilla Inter EL 2020

Gazzetta dello Sport reaction to Inter Europa League loss to Sevilla “Conte Lasci?”

Gazzetta dello Sport headline Europa League Final 2020

Corriere dello Sport Italian paper headline after Siviglia-Inter 3-2

CdS had a photo of Lukaku holding his head in his hands following Inter’s EL final loss to Sevilla.

They went with the leadline “Conte Strappa”

CDS headline after Europa League 2020 Final

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean August 22, 2020 7:47 am

    Nice to see that shot of Lopetegui in the Marca frontpage.

    Hounded out of the NT and Madrid, has rebuilt his career with Sevilla.

