Spanish & Italian Newspaper Reaction to Sevilla Europa League Final win over Inter | Marca AS Gazzetta Corriere dello Sport frontpage headline

Here is a look at the front pages and headlines from the big Spanish and Italian newspapers on August 22, 2020 following Sevilla’s 3-2 triumph over Inter Milan in the Europa League final in Cologne. The victory was Sevilla’s 6th in the competition

Diario AS newspaper frontpage after Sevilla 3-2 Inter EL Final win

AS had a photo of Jesus Navas lifting the trophy on the front page.

Marca headline August 22, 2020 and reaction to Sevilla-Inter

Marca listed the venues of Sevilla’s 6 Europa League triumphs.

Gazzetta dello Sport reaction to Inter Europa League loss to Sevilla “Conte Lasci?”

Corriere dello Sport Italian paper headline after Siviglia-Inter 3-2

CdS had a photo of Lukaku holding his head in his hands following Inter’s EL final loss to Sevilla.

They went with the leadline “Conte Strappa”