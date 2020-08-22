xG Inter Sevilla 2.15-1.02 Europa League 2020 Final | Expected Goals Map Inter Milan Sevilla Shots

Here are the xG stats from Inter Milan vs Sevilla in the Europa League final on 21 August, 2020. Sevilla won 3-2 thanks to a pair of absolutely cracking headers from Luuk de Jong and an unwitting own goal from Romelu Lukaku.

xG Inter 2.15-1.02 Sevilla (Actual score Inter Milan 2 Sevilla 3)

This xG model includes a xG value for Lukaku’s penalty, but there is no xG value assigned for the own goal.

xG of individual goals scored in Inter vs Sevilla

Romelu Lukaku penalty goal 5′ xG (0.77)

Luuk de Jong header goal 12′ xG (0.33)

Luuk de Jong second header goal 33′ xG (0.02)

Diego Godin header goal 35′ xG (0.23)

Sevilla’s clinical finishing, especially from Luuk de Jong, saw them come out on top. There was another fine header from Lucas Ocampos (xG 0.04) in first half stoppage time that nearly got added to that tally.

Other notable chances for Inter that didn’t result in a goal and their xG

Antonio Candreva 90+1 (xG 0.49), Alexis Sanchez 82 (xG 0.13), D’Ambrosio 18 (xG 0.27)