PSG Bayern Pre Match Odds 2020 | UCL 2020 Final Winner, Exact score and Goal scorer Odds

Here is a look at the pre-match odds for the 2020 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris SG. We’re preserving these as historical odds, to be compared at the time of the final whistle. For example Sevilla winning the Europa League by a 3-2 scoreline was 48/1 and Luuk de Jong as an anytime scorer was at 17/5.

Odds of PSG winning the Champions League final?

PSG are being quoted at 29/10 to win the 2020 UCL final

Odds on Bayern winning the UCL final?

Bayern are being quoted at 21/20 to win the Champions League- they’re huge favourites.

Odds on a draw in the Champions League final?

A draw is being quoted at 10/3.

Odds on both teams scoring in the Champions League?

The BTTS odds for both Paris SG and Bayern to score in the UCL final are at 1/3. In fact for no BTTS (only one team scores), the odds are at 23/10

Odds on Neymar scoring in the CL final against Bayern?

Neymar as an anytime scorer is at 13/8.

Odds on Mbappe scoring a goal vs Bayern in the final?

Kylian Mbappe as an anytime scorer is at 7/5

Odds on other goal scorers?

Coutinho (13/5), Muller (5/2), Di Maria (14/5), Perisic (16/5), Lewandowski (4/6), Icardi (9/5)

Exact score odds for the CL final?

Bayern 1-0 (20/1), PSG 1-0 (25/1)

Bayern 2-0 (15/1), PSG 2-0 (30/1)

Bayern 2-1 (17/2), PSG 2-1 (25/2)

Bayern 3-0 (25/1), PSG 3-0 (58/1)

Bayern 3-1 (23/2), PSG 3-1 (26/1)

Bayern 3-2 (16/1), PSG 3-2 (24/1)

Bayern 4-1 (28/1), PSG 4-1 (68/1)

Bayern 4-2 (33/1), PSG 4-2 (50/1)

Bayern 4-3 (50/1), PSG 4-3 (66/1)

Bayern 5-1 (60/1), PSG 5-1 (150/1)