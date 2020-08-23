xG PSG Bayern 1.02-1.59 Champions League Final 2020 | Expected Goals Stats Map Paris SG Munich UCL

Here is a look at the xG stats for the PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final, a fixture the German giants edged 1-0 on 23 August, 2020 thanks to Kingsley Coman’s header on the hour mark. A tight game, perhaps shaded by Bayern, but PSG did have their chances as shown on this expected goals map. Data from two different xG data models.

Model 1| xG PSG 1.02-1.59 Bayern Munich (Actual score Paris SG 0-1 FC Bayern)

xG of Bayern winning goal: Kingsley Coman header goal 59′ (xG 0.40)

xG of some big missed chances for PSG

Kylian Mbappe miss 45′ xG (0.31)- shot straight at Manuel Neuer

Marquinhos missed chance 70′ xG (0.32)- again saved by Neuer

Neymar missed chance 18′ xG (0.06)- promising chance on counter, denied by Neuer

Mbappe’s shot didn’t quite have the power it needed, but Neuer was excellent in the Bayern goal.

Paris Saint-Germain had more shots inside the box, as seen in the map, but weren’t able to convert any of them.

xG of some notable Bayern Munchen misses

Robert Lewandowski miss 31′ (xG 0.48)- header from close range, parried by Keylor Navas.

Robert Lewandowski chance 22′ (xG 0.08)- a shot that beat the diving Navas, but hit the post.

Kingsley Coman miss 63′ (xG 0.43)- cleared off by PSG defender.

Model 2 | xG PSG 1.8-0.9 Bayern Munich (Actual score PSG 0-1 FC Bayern)

This model is from Stats Bomb data that also takes into account defender and goalkeeper positioning. It thinks PSG had the better chances, compared to Bayern Munchen.

xG of key individual Paris SG players vs Bayern

Neymar xG 0.5

Mbappe xG 0.6

Di Maria xG 0.3

Marquinhos xG 0.2

Choupo-Moting xG 0.1

xG of key individual Bayern Munchen players vs PSG in the second model

Robert Lewandowski xG 0.4

Kingsley Coman xG 0.3

Leon Goretzka xG 0.1

