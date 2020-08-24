Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Champions League Final 23 August 2020 | L’Equipe, Bild, Kicker, Le Parisien

By Soccer Blog | Aug 24, 2020

How did the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Alphonso Davies play in the UCL final?

Here is a look at the French and German newspaper player ratings for the 2019/20 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris SG. Ratings taken from L’Equipe and Le Parisien (France) and Bild and Kicker (Germany). PSG certainly had their chances on xG, but were denied by the brilliance of Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal.

L’Equipe player ratings Bayern Paris SG

A forgettable evening for Paris Saint Germain’s attacking trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Di Maria, with player ratings of 3 and 4/10 for them. A struggle for Thilo Kehrer as well, who went a bit AWOL defensively in the second half.

Player Ratings Bayern vs PSG Champions League Final L'Equipe

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich UCL Final 2020

French paper Le Parisien had Presnel Kimpembe as their best Paris SG player on the evening (7/10 player rating) followed by Keylor Navas (6) and Ander Herrera (5.5). A disappointing evening for the likes of Paredes, Mbappe, Neymar and AdM.

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich CL Final 2020

Le Parisien Paris SG player ratings vs Bayern 2020

Bild player ratings Bayern-PSG 1-0

Bild had goal scorer Coman and keeper Neuer as the best Bayern players on the day. Herrera and Navas the only PSG players to emerge with an element of credit in their eyes. They were also not impressed with the performance of referee Daniele Orsato.

Bild Player Ratings Bayern Paris UCL Final 2020

Kicker player ratings FCB Paris

The Kicker magazine had Manuel Neuer standing head and shoulders above every one else with his 1 player rating. Kingsley Coman with a 1.5, and the poorest Bayern ratings were for Alphonso Davies and David Alaba. Kimpembe PSG’s best player in the Champions League final in Kicker’s books. They also liked Marquinhos’ performance, rating him higher than Herrera.

Kicker Player Ratings FCB Paris 2020 Champions League

