“Money doesn’t buy you happiness” | Spanish & French Newspaper Reaction & Headlines to PSG CL final loss to Bayern | Front page Marca, L’Equipe, AS, Le Parisien

Here is a look at the newspaper frontpage headlines from the big European papers following PSG’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Marca headline “Money doesn’t buy you happiness (yet)”

El Dinero No Da La Felicidad (Aun) was Marca’s frontpage, with the Spanish newspaper hinting at the money spent by Paris SG in the transfer market.

L’Equipe headline “Incosolable” showing a distraught Neymar on the frontpage

Le Parisien reaction (“The End of a Dream”) with a photo of Neymar and the CL title

Diario AS newspaper reaction to PSG 0-1 Munich (“Bayern in Heaven”)

