“Money doesn’t buy you happiness” | Spanish & French Newspaper Reaction & Headlines to PSG CL final loss to Bayern | Front page Marca, L’Equipe, AS, Le Parisien

By Soccer Blog | Aug 24, 2020

Here is a look at the newspaper frontpage headlines from the big European papers following PSG’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Marca headline “Money doesn’t buy you happiness (yet)”

El Dinero No Da La Felicidad (Aun) was Marca’s frontpage, with the Spanish newspaper hinting at the money spent by Paris SG in the transfer market.

Marca Headline PSG Bayern Champions League Final 2020

L’Equipe headline “Incosolable” showing a distraught Neymar on the frontpage

L'Equipe Headline Reaction Paris SG Bayern

Le Parisien reaction (“The End of a Dream”) with a photo of Neymar and the CL title

Le Parisien Headline after PSG Champions League Final Loss

Diario AS newspaper reaction to PSG 0-1 Munich (“Bayern in Heaven”)

Diario AS Spain Paper Headline Champions League Final 2020

Click here to see newspaper player ratings for Bayern vs PSG and xG stats for FCB Paris from the final.

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean August 24, 2020 12:53 pm

    That Marca headline is just throwing shade 😛

