Lionel Messi next club betting odds | Where could Messi go if he leaves Barcelona?

With the dramatic bit of news coming in that Lionel Messi has officially asked Barca to activate a clause in his contract that allows the Argentine superstar to leave on a free at the end of the 2019/20 season, here is a look at the odds on Messi’s next club.

Possible destinations– Man City, Inter, PSG, Man Utd and Newells (in that order)

Odds on Messi joining Man City?

They’re shortening by the minute, but it’s currently 9/4 (longest) and evens (1/1- shortest)

If Barca agree to let Messi go, City are his most likely destination, with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. City are also one of the few clubs that could potentially afford Messi’s wages.

Odds on Messi moving to Inter Milan?

Inter appear to be the next favourites after City- shortest odds on the move are 11/4, longest 5/1.

Odds on Messi joining PSG?

Messi moving to Paris SG- shortest 3/1, longest 7/1

Odds on Messi joining Man Utd?

A Manchester United move for Messi is being quoted at 7/2 (shortest), 8/1 (longest)

Odds on Messi returning to Argentina with Newells Old Boys?

A move to Newells is being quoted at 16/1

Odds on Messi joining Juventus and linking up with Ronaldo?

It would probably be many a Juve fan’s dream, but the odds on Messi joining Juve are- shortest (4/1) and longest (25/1). Looks tough given the rumours regarding Juve’s financial position though.

Odds on Messi moving to the MLS or the Chinese Super League?

Both are at 33/1

Odds on Messi joining Chelsea, Arsenal or Liverpool?

Chelsea (shortest 14/1, longest 50/1), Liverpool (shortest 20/1, longest 33/1), Arsenal (shortest 40/1, longest 50/1)

Odds on Messi going to Leeds?

Another left-field option, but many seem to believe joining compatriot Marcelo Bielsa’s newly promoted LUFC team is not out of the question, and it’s being quoted at 33/1 (shortest) and 50/1 (longest)

Odds on Messi joining Real Madrid?

This would be really, really unlikely, and it shows in the odds- 100/1