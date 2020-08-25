Predicted Lineups PAOK Besiktas Champions League 2020 | Turkish newspapers give possible starting XI for PAOK BJK

By Soccer Blog | Aug 25, 2020

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for PAOK vs Besiktas in the Champions League tonight from several different Turkish newspapers.

Edit 6pm UK time- here are the actual lineups

PAOK: Zivkovic, Varela, Ingason, Rodrigo, Giannoulis, Michailidis, El Kaddouri, Schwab, Pelkas, Akpom, Tzolis

Besiktas: Ersin, Vida, N’Sakala, Lens, Welinton, Atiba Hutchinson, Necip Uysal, N’Koudou, Mensah, Boyd, Larin

The Turkiye newspaper got the Besiktas starting lineup absolutely spot on. Sabah nearly got it right too!

Milliyet newspaper probable lineups PAOK vs BJK

Miliyet Possible Lineups PAOK vs Besiktas

Hurriyet newspaper possible starting XI for PAOK Besiktas

Possible Lineups PAOK BJK Champions League 2020

Sabah paper expected starting lineup for PAOK v Besiktas

Predicted Lineup PAOK Besiktas Champions League 2020

Turkiye newspaper possible XI for PAOK and Besiktas

Turkiye Paper Starting Lineup PAOK Besiktas

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites