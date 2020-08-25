Predicted Lineups PAOK Besiktas Champions League 2020 | Turkish newspapers give possible starting XI for PAOK BJK

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for PAOK vs Besiktas in the Champions League tonight from several different Turkish newspapers.
Edit 6pm UK time- here are the actual lineups
PAOK: Zivkovic, Varela, Ingason, Rodrigo, Giannoulis, Michailidis, El Kaddouri, Schwab, Pelkas, Akpom, Tzolis
Besiktas: Ersin, Vida, N’Sakala, Lens, Welinton, Atiba Hutchinson, Necip Uysal, N’Koudou, Mensah, Boyd, Larin
The Turkiye newspaper got the Besiktas starting lineup absolutely spot on. Sabah nearly got it right too!
