Predicted Lineups Legia-Omonia Champions League 2020 | Polish newspapers give predicted starting XI for Warsaw Nicosia clash

By Soccer Blog | Aug 26, 2020

Here is a look at the probable starting lineups for Legia Warsaw vs Omonia Nicosia in the Champions League from the Polish newspapers.

Both newspapers have the same predicted XI for both sides- they concur on what the starting lineup is likely to look like.

Przeglad Sportowy predicted lineup Legia vs Omonia

Here is how Poland’s oldest sports newspaper expects both teams to start in tonight’s second round UCL qualifier.

Przeglad Sportowy Predicted Lineups Legia Omonia 2020

Fakt newspaper expected starting XI Legia-Omonia

Possible lineup Legia Warsaw Omonia Nicosia 2020 Fakt

